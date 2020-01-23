Gov. Pritzker Releases $10.5 Million for New Health Sciences Building at SIUE

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has released $10.5 million to begin the planning and design of a new Health Sciences Building at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

That funding will begin the design phase for the project which would cost an estimated $105 million.

“I’m so proud to be here today to launch the design phase of the brand new Health Science Building here at the SIU Edwardsville campus,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Already, SIUE has made a name for itself in its health sciences programs, stretching from its standalone Schools of Pharmacy, Nursing, and Dental Medicine to its programs in public health, exercise science, and nutrition—just to name a few. Upon completion, this state-of-the-art facility will build on the way these programs are integrated together, allowing students and professors to learn together across disciplines in a collaborative and cutting-edge space.”

The new three-story Health Sciences Building will be located on the core campus and will feature classrooms, specialized teaching and research laboratories, faculty offices, and student study space. The building will also house the School of Pharmacy and the School of Nursing. Space currently used by the nursing program will be reallocated to meet the needs of other academic programs, particularly in the School of Education.

The historic Rebuild Illinois plan will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and state facilities over the next six years.

