Gov. Pritzker to Pardon Thousands With Low-Level Cannabis Convictions

Governor JB Pritzker is expected to pardon more than 11,000 pardons Tuesday for individuals with low-level cannabis convictions just one day before marijuana is officially legalized in Illinois.

The governor, along with hundreds of community members, stakeholders, and elected officials, gathered at Trinity United Church of Christ for the pardons.

The bipartisan Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act provides multiple avenues to expunge convictions and arrest records for minor cannabis offenses. Statewide, there are more than 700,000 records that will be eligible for relief because of the law.

For convictions up to 30 grams not associated with a violent offense, there are 116,000 records eligible for expungement through the Governor’s pardon process.

Of these 116,000 records, 43,500 records solely involve cannabis offenses and 72,500 include another non-violent offense. Only cannabis convictions will be expunged.

“Tomorrow when adult-use cannabis becomes legal, pay attention to the fact that we are beginning to accomplish four very important things: We are ending the 50-year long war on cannabis. We are restoring rights to many tens of thousands of Illinoisans. We are bringing regulation and safety to a previously unsafe and illegal market. And we are creating a new industry that puts equity at its very core,” says Gov. Pritzker. “Every state that has legalized cannabis has seen high demand and long lines in its earliest weeks, and to be sure, our state will too. But unlike other states, in Illinois, we purposely built a system where the market has room to grow, so that entrepreneurs, including especially those from the communities devastated by the war on drugs, will have real opportunities in this industry.

