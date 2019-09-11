Gov. Pritzker Orders Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff in Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker is honoring the 3,000 victims, first responders and members of the military in accordance with Patriot Day.

In accordance with the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Gov. Pritzker is requiring flags in Illinois to be flown at half-staff.

“Eighteen years ago, our country faced the deadliest terrorist attack on our soil, and the victims of these abhorrent attacks live forever in our collective consciousness,” said Gov. Pritzker. “What I will always remember is how even in the face of immeasurable tragedy, the heroism and generosity of the American people shone through. Tens of thousands of firefighters, police officers, members of our military, volunteers and neighbors came together to rebuild and to heal, knowing that America’s best days are ahead. So today, on Patriot Day, let us recommit to fighting against hate and standing stronger as one nation.”

The proclamation directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset to honor the heroes of 9/11.

Comments

comments