Gov. Pritzker Announces First Coronavirus-Related Death in Illinois

The first coronavirus-related has been reported in Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

The patient was a Chicago woman in her 60s with an underlying condition. The woman was not a nursing home resident and been diagnosed earlier this month, Pritzker said.

The Illinois governor also announced 22 new cases at a DuPage County nursing home, including 18 residents and four staff members, all of whom are in isolation.

As of March 16, the number of confirmed coronavirus-related cases skyrocketed to a total of 160 in 15 counties.

Gov. Pritzker announced Monday that mandatory gathers of 50 people or more be canceled in accordance with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

