Gov. Pritzker Announces Bars and Restaurants Will Close to Public by End of Monday

Governor JB Pritzker announced Sunday that all bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois will be closed to the public, beginning at close of business Monday, March 16th through Monday, March 30th.

“This is another hard step to take. I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The time for persuasion and public appeals is over — the time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

“This is a make or break moment. Clear and bold actions are needed immediately to stop the spread of COVID-19 and strengthen public health in Chicago and across the state,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to keep our residents and businesses apprised of developing information, ensuring they understand the measures we are taking and are following the latest guidance by public health officials. The City of Chicago is working to safeguard the health of our communities at every level of our operations. We are resilient, and we are all in this together.”

The state is working closely with restaurant owners and food delivery services to ensure kitchens can safely remain open to continue food delivery and put in place drive-thru and curbside pickup options for restaurants to continue to serve the public.

This comes just a day after the Governor announced his administration will file a federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage as the virus continues to spread.

There are still no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Tri-State area.

Health officials say anyone taking part in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations should use good judgement, covering coughs and washing hands.

