Gov. Pritzker Announces Appointments to Illinois Housing Development Authority

Berg is currently a Realtor with Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors. Previously, she has worked as Director of Community and Member Relations with the Economic Growth Corporation of Rock Island, as a Consultant for Bridge Investment Community Development Corp., Vice President of Operations for Total Solutions and as Special Events Coordinator for Trinity Health Foundation. Berg has served as Telecommunicator, Office Clerk and Deputy Clerk for Rock Island County as well as Trustee for Black Hawk College. She currently serves as Alderman for the City of Moline and on the Board of Directors for Skip-A-Long. Berg received her higher education from Black Hawk College.

Darrell Hubbard will serve on the Illinois Housing Development Authority.* Hubbard is currently an independent consulting after spending nearly 30 years in banking and investment management. He most recently served as President and CEO of Urban Partnership Bank, where he also served as Chief Banking Officer and Director – Business Banking/Commercial Real Estate. Prior, he was the Vice President for Investment Management at the National Equity Fund and the Managing Director for Capital Markets at First National Bank of Chicago. He has also served on Boards for the Urban Development Fund, Roosevelt University, Ravenswood Community Services, Saint Bernard Hospital, and the Mercy Housing Loan Fund. Hubbard earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

