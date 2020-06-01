Gov. Pritzker Activates National Guard to Support Chicago Police Amid Protests

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has activated 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to assist the Chicago Police Department in protecting the City of Chicago and its residents.

According to Gov. Pritzker, this action comes at the request of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe,” said Gov. Pritzker in a statement issued on Sunday. “This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism.”

At the request of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/kmQMIz3uQM — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 31, 2020

Gov. Pritzker said that the Illinois National Guard will assist local law enforcement in Chicago with street closures adding that the Guard has “explicit direction not to interfere,” in regard to protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights.

Outrage over the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has sparked protests nationwide.

