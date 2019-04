Governor Matt Bevin will be joined by state legislators and pro-life advocacy groups to ceremonially sign House Bill 5, the Human Rights of the Unborn Child and Anti-Discrimination Act.

HB 5, sponsored by Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, bans an abortion based upon the gender, race or perceived disability of an unborn child.

The signing will take place at the State Capitol in Frankfort at 11:35 a.m. Monday.

