Gov. J.B. Pritzker Signs Legislation Strengthening ‘Rebuild Illinois’ Capital Plan

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation today to strengthen a part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and increase diversity in apprenticeships for construction and other related trades.

“Rebuild Illinois is the largest, most robust capital plan in state history. We’re working with our partners to make sure every community in the state benefits from these good jobs – especially those who have been left out for far too long,” said Governor JB Pritzker, who went on to say, “We’re putting Illinois’ government back on the side of working families, designing a state that is economically prosperous not just for the few, but for every Illinoisan, no matter the color of their skin or their zip code.”

The law makes a $25 million investment and works through community-based organizations to recruit new apprentices to work on the construction projects. It also sets strong apprentice participation goals of 10 percent on public works projects. The new law ensures the Illinois Works Jobs Program can deliver on its goal of building and maintaining a diverse workforce on Rebuild Illinois projects.

The Illinois Works Jobs Program will help ensure that Illinois residents from all communities not only benefit from capital projects but also have access to careers in the construction industry and building trades. Today’s effort includes especially those who have been historically underrepresented in those trades.

Senate Bill 177 takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

