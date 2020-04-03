Gov. Holcomb to Extend Stay-at-Home Order

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he will extend Indiana’s stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks.

The executive order will be signed on Monday when the current Stay-At-Home was set to expire. The order will be lifted on April 21.

The Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce the order.

The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions.

