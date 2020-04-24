Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Resuming Elective Medical Procedures in April

Governor Holcomb issued an Executive Order Friday, allowing elective procedures by health care providers to resume as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.

According to Executive Order 20-24 signed by Gov. Holcomb, Health care providers and facilities may resume these procedures so long as they have adopted policies and best practices that protect patients, physicians and staff against COVID-19 and also have sufficient quantities of PPE.

The Executive Order, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, states the following:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Eric J. Holcomb, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Governor by the Indiana Constitution and the laws of the state of Indiana, do hereby order that: Elective Procedures may resume as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2020. Health care providers and facilities may resume these procedures so long as they have adopted policies and best practices that protect patients, physicians and staff against COVID-19 and also have sufficient quantities of PPE. In Connection therewith, providers and facilities should consult the best practices and recommendations developed by their respective medical associations or industries, many of which can be found online.

To fully view Executive Order 20-24 signed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on April 24, CLICK HERE.

