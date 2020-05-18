Gov. Holcomb Says Indiana Will Provide $1M to Fund Narcan Distribution

Indiana will fund a nearly $1 million distribution of the opioid reversal agent Narcan, or naloxone, to ensure the medication reaches Hoosiers who are at risk of overdose.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration made the announcement Monday, stating the funds were made available by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s state opioid response grant.

Narcan is a medication approved to prevent overdose by opioids. It blocks the toxic effects of the overdose and is often the difference between a patient living and dying.

First responders, families, caregivers, and other individuals who would like to receive a supply of Narcan can register online.

A list of resources around Narcan can be found at the Indiana State Department of Health website .

