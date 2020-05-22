Gov. Holcomb Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Coronavirus Victims

Governor Eric Holcomb on Friday announced he’s ordering all flags at government offices to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset Sunday, May 24.

On May 22, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 483 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s case total to 30,409. ISDH also reported 1,791 total deaths, an increase of 27 deaths.

Related content:

Indiana Coronavirus Cases Surpass 30,000

Comments

comments