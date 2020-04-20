Gov. Holcomb Issues Revised Stay-at-Home Order

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued Monday a revised stay-at-home order that lasts through May 1. The state bar, restaurant, and nightclub closures are matched up to the stay-at-home order which means they will remain close until May 1 as well.

As of Monday, 11,686 people have tested positive and 569 people have died from the disease in Indiana. There are now positive tests in 92 of 92 counties.

Below is the statement from Holcomb:

“I want to thank Hoosiers in every corner of our state who have stayed socially-distanced and hunkered down. Lives are being saved, and we’re slowing the spread,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Continuing the course at this time is essential to flattening the curve while we also prepare to safely reopen Indiana for business.” While the Stay At Home order chiefly continues as is, EO 20-22 brings clarity to some essential businesses.

As long as sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), staff and other supplies are available for the COVID-19 response, hospitals should conduct medically necessary procedures, such as those determining cancer diagnosis and cardiac issues, respiratory procedures, and procedures to reduce significant pain or symptoms making quality of life unacceptable. Any restrictions involving medical procedures will be evaluated every seven days for appropriate and timely modifications that could be implemented.

Permitted outdoor activity as described in the executive order includes yard work, gardening, planting and landscaping at residential, commercial and industrial properties and farms. Nurseries and garden centers may be open for business as long as they limit the number of customers in their facility at any given time to achieve the Centers for Disease Control’s required social distancing, limit their hours of operation and consider implementing separate operating hours for the elderly and other vulnerable customers, and comply with the social distancing, sanitation and other mitigation measure to protect its employees and the public.

Pet grooming at a pet salon, store or mobile unit is permitted.

