Gov. Holcomb Discusses Teacher Salary Increases Ahead of Public Hearings

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb visited the 44News studios Wednesday night, as he kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign. He discussed the next steps lawmakers and state officials will be taking to increase teacher salaries across the state.

During his 2019 State of the State address, Gov. Holcomb announced the formation of the Teacher Compensation Commission. The group is working on ways to increase teacher pay and make Indiana more competitive than surrounding states. Their recommendations will be given to the General Assembly, leading up to the 2021 legislative session.

Before that happens, the group will be touring the state in August, to talk face-to-face with people in different communities, about their ideas for increasing teacher salaries. The group will visit Evansville on Saturday, August 24.

You can submit your ideas ahead of that meeting, by clicking the link below.

Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission Feedback

