Gov. Holcomb Directs Actions Aimed at Reducing Indiana’s Smoking Rate

Governor Eric Holcomb is working to reduce Indiana’s smoking rate by making tobacco cessation products accessible and affordable for Hoosiers.

Following Gov. Holcomb’s order, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) are taking immediate steps to make those changes.

The changes will not only decrease Indiana’s smoking rate but enhance the state’s infant and maternal mortality efforts.

Indiana has the 7th highest infant mortality rate in the nation and is 3rd in the U.S. for maternal mortality. Women who smoke are least twice as likely to have a preterm birth, which is the leading cause of infant mortality in Indiana.

The State offers advice for those looking to quit. The Indiana Tobacco Hotline is 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

