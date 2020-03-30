Gov. Holcomb Details COVID-19 Surge Plan

Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Monday and detailed Indiana’s plan for the anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases.

The executive order allows the following professionals who do not currently hold an active license to practice:

medical professionals who retired or became inactive in the last five years

medical professionals who hold licenses in other states

medical professionals who held licenses in other states and retired or became inactive in the last five years

certain medical students and graduates

Professionals must register with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency on their website. These professionals will be able to assist in screenings, telemedicine, and other basic procedures to allow regularly licensed medical professionals to be on the frontline.

During a live press conference Monday, Holcomb said Indiana could see a surge in coronavirus cases in late April, that could last until the end of May.

Holcomb also said hospitals need more beds and ventilators. Currently, Indiana hospitals have a little more than 1,400 beds available. And as of now, they are working to double the number of ventilators. There are currently 1,777 ventilators.

The plan will also move patients in critical need to hospitals and areas that carry supplies.

Health officials say they are working to get more kits available to hospitals.

Attached are the graphics used in Monday’s press conference.

Click here to download public service announcements (PSAs) recorded by the state for your use: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/egf210ognxxyx4h/AADYd7E-tBn7P6gtiLSZUiVBa?dl=0

More information may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments