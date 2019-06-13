Gov. Holcomb Ceremonially Signs Bills Reforming Child Welfare

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb ceremonially signed bills reforming child welfare. Senate Enrolled Act 1, authored by Sen. Erin Houchin, provides better in-home placement to keep children in family-like settings and provide greater support for foster care families.

He also ceremonially signed House Enrolled Act 1006, authored by Rep. Greg Steuerwald, which details several key changes to improve child welfare statewide by:

Extending the age older foster youth can receive collaborative care services from age 20 to age 21

Updating the DCS caseload standard to align with Child Welfare League of America (CWLA) best practices

Extending the deadline for DCS to send assessment updates to certain reporters from 30 to 45 days to allow for more complete

reporting

Amending the 1-hour response time to 2 hours

Amending the definition of neglect to exclude poverty as a sole justification

In response to the Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group evaluation commissioned by Gov. Holcomb last year. The CWG report released June 18th, 2018, kicked off a year of significant improvements at DCS for children in need of services including:

Improved workplace culture

Executive-level hires and promotions

A nearly 19 percent reduction in family case manager staff turnover rate

Improved supervisor-to-FCM ratio from 1:7.34 to 1:5.62

99% compliance with the 12/17 caseload standard

Creation of two advisory councils that are staff-driven and staff-focused

Hiring of three new provider relations advocates to improve relationships with DCS providers

Piloted foster parent-focused web portal

Reduced caseloads for agency attorneys to align with new standard range of 60-75 cases per attorney

Improved attorney training program with emphasis on litigation/trial advocacy skills

