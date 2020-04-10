Gov. Holcomb Announces Task Force to Track COVID-19 Spending

Less than a minute

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Friday a taskforce to plan, administer and account for federal relief funds the state of Indiana receives from the CARES Act.

Indiana’s Economic Relief and Recovery Team will be chaired by Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Cris Johnston and Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.

A committee of business leaders with extensive public service background will advise the chairs.

Al Hubbard, former economic policy advisor and director of the National Economic Council for President George W. Bush

Luke Kenley, former Indiana state senator

Ryan Kitchell, former OMB director

Kristin Marcuccilli, Indiana Economic Development Corporation board member

Becky Skillman, former lieutenant governor

