Gov. Holcomb Announces Social Distancing Campaign

Indiana’s governor announced Wednesday a social distancing campaign called #INthistogether to help the flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The campaign promotes the importance of social distancing, provides access to helpful tips and information and galvanizes communitywide commitment to flattening the curve.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett – and a coalition of statewide business and community partners including Eli Lilly and Company joined forces to promote the campaign.

All Hoosiers are encouraged to show how they are practicing good social distancing, whether they are at home, at an essential business or going out for essential needs.

The #INthistogether campaign underscores the urgency of these social distancing tips:

Stay home. Right now, staying home is the best way you can help our healthcare workers and first responders. Essential businesses are still open and everyone can go to grocery stores, the pharmacy and for medical care as needed.

Avoid close physical contact. Remember to maintain a safe distance of six feet apart and keep up healthy hygiene practices, including wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, clean and sanitize frequently, and cough or sneeze into elbow.

If you feel sick. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your physician and try to isolate yourself from others in the home.

Stay connected with friends and loved ones. There are multiple ways like video conferencing, when available, that allow people to see each other on computers and smart phones. People are also encouraged to write letters and call or text people to check in and connect socially. Try to say hi to neighbors from six feet away.

Take care of yourself. That includes your physical health and mental well-being. Staying home does not mean you can't go for a run or walk as long as you maintain a safe physical distance. Eating well, occasionally turning off the news and a good night's sleep are important.

Support our community. Look for creative ways to virtually give back to your community. Call an elderly neighbor, say hi over the fence, offer virtual tutoring or donate to an organization or community fund, like the Central Indiana Economic Relief Fund.

Visit INthistogethercampaign.com for additional information about the campaign, including links to routinely updated information on IN.gov.

