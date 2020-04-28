Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will See Large-Scale Testing Sites

OptumServe Health Services is expanding free coronavirus testing across Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that OptumServe Health Services will begin large-scale testing of Hoosiers in the next seven days.

100,000 Hoosiers are expected to be tested in the first 30 days. Testing will be for any symptomatic Hoosier, close contacts of positive cases, or residents of congregate living settings.

Hoosiers can get tested without visiting a healthcare provider, according to Holcomb.

In addition, 20 testing sites will open in Indiana National Guard armories and an additional 30 testing sites will open in the next 14 days for a total of 50 testing sites.

Each site will be open for at least eight hours per day, Monday – Friday. Testing will be by appointment only. Registration will open 48 hours before testing sites open.

Residents will need to registers through the Optum portal which has yet to be launched. A hotline phone number will be added soon.

Hoosiers can expect to receive results within 48 hours. If the test is positive, results will be provided to the patient via phone call. If the test is negative, patients will receive an email or test.

OptumServe will collect the swabs specimens, and manage the testing and reporting of data.

Officials estimate 4,400 more Hoosiers will be tested every day in the initial phase.

