Gov. Holcomb Announces COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Starting next month, the state will implement a centralized contact tracing for COVID-19 to help local health departments notify positive patients.

Governor Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state will partner with a company called Maximus for a 500-employee call center that will provide the contact tracing function for local health departments throughout the state, freeing local officials to focus on more locally-based health needs.

Contact tracing involves identifying individuals who have tested positive for an illness and asking questions about who they were in contact with during their infectious period, then notifying those close contacts of their exposure. Historically, local health departments have led this function, with assistance from the Indiana State Department of Health when requested.

“As we fight the spread of COVID-19, we need the ability to rapidly contact positive patients and their close contacts to determine who else might have been exposed,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Centralizing this work will allow us to quickly identify individuals who need to be quarantined, reduce the risk of additional infections and take actions to ensure our schools, workplaces and public settings are safe.”

The call center is expected to be operational on May 11.

