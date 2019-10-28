Gov. Holcomb Accepting Applications for Fellowship Program

Applications for the 2020-2021 Governor’s Fellowship program are being accepted through February 28th, 2020, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday.

The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees in either the fall 2019 or spring 2020. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government.

The application and submission guidelines can be found online at Fellowship Program. To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by February 28, 2020.

