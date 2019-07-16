Gov. Eric Holcomb Coming to Evansville

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be making campaign stops in Vanderburgh County as he kicks-off his 2020 re-election campaign.

Holcomb is expected to be in Evansville on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Governor Holcomb will be making stops in:

Vanderburgh County Coffee with Governor Holcomb

Thursday, July 18

7:45 a.m. CT

The Pie Pan (905 N. Park Dr. Evansville, Indiana 47710)

This stop follows Gov. Holcomb’s major announcement on Tuesday that he is running for re-election as governor of Indiana, seeking another four years in office.

