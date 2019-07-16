EvansvilleIndiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb Coming to Evansville
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be making campaign stops in Vanderburgh County as he kicks-off his 2020 re-election campaign.
Holcomb is expected to be in Evansville on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Governor Holcomb will be making stops in:
- Vanderburgh County Coffee with Governor Holcomb
- Thursday, July 18
- 7:45 a.m. CT
- The Pie Pan (905 N. Park Dr. Evansville, Indiana 47710)
This stop follows Gov. Holcomb’s major announcement on Tuesday that he is running for re-election as governor of Indiana, seeking another four years in office.