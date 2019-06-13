Gov. Bevin Wins Case Reaffirming Executive Reorganization Power

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously 7-0 in favor of Governor Matt Bevin’s clear executive power to reorganize boards and commissions for the benefit of Kentuckians.

According to the Court, utilizing the reorganization power to advance the efficiency of public education in the Commonwealth was consistent with the Constitution’s mandate of ‘promoting Kentucky’s system of common schools’.

The ruling ultimately rejects Attorney General Andy Beshear’s arguments challenging the position’s power.

In response to the ruling, Gov. Bevin issued the following statement:

The Supreme Court’s decision reveals what a shameful waste of taxpayer resources the Attorney General’s three and a half years of politically motivated lawsuits have been. The Court forcefully rejected every single one of Andy’s arguments, finding that he ‘ignored’ the constitution and that his positions ‘contradict the plain and explicit text’ of Kentucky law. After such a stinging defeat, the self-proclaimed ‘people’s lawyer’ should, for once, think about actually helping the people of Kentucky instead of suing them.

Following the ruling, AG Beshear released the following statement:

The stakes for public education just got higher this election. The KY Supreme Court ruled that Matt Bevin has even more power to enact his anti-public school agenda. As governor, I’ll have that same authority & I’ll create a new KY Board of Education that values public education. And we’ll have a new Commissioner of Education too!

Read the full records here

###

Comments

comments