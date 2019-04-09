Gov. Bevin Vetoes Pension Bill

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed a pension bill Tuesday that was aimed at providing relief to some state-funded agencies struggling with retirement payments.

“While I appreciate the work of our legislators who worked diligently to protect the services provided by many quasi-government entities,” Bevin explained, “parts of HB 358 violate both the moral and legal obligation we have to these very retirees.”

Bevin said in his veto message that he will call a special legislative session before July 1 to give lawmakers another chance on the issue.

The measure was passed by the GOP-dominated legislature on the last day of this year’s regular session, which means lawmakers cannot override his veto.

