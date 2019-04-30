Gov. Bevin Recognizes Sacrifices of Kentucky Soldier

The sacrifices of a Fort Campbell, Kentucky soldier who died in Syria are being recognized by Governor Matt Bevin.

According to the Department of Defense, Pfc. Michael A. Thomason, 28, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, died Monday, in Kobani, Syria, of wounds sustained from a non-combat related incident.

Pfc. Thomason was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

44News is told that service arrangements are pending.

Gov. Bevin will direct flags at state facilities to be lowered half-staff until the day of Pfc. Thomason’s funeral.

