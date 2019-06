Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will be in Nortonville at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to officially open the New Salem Circle Bridge.

The New Salem Circle Bridge was closed in December 2017 due to structural damage. The closure greatly impacted the businesses and residents of the area, causing inconvenient detours and limited emergency access.

In February 2019, Gov. Bevin authorized $500,000 in discretionary funds to repair the bridge.

Comments

comments