Gov. Bevin Includes 58 Counties in Disaster Declaration Request

April 10th, 2019 Evansville, Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is requesting federal assistance for 58 counties impacted by severe weather in February and March. This comes after flooding caused an estimated $41 million in damage and three deaths.

Following counties in the request include: Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Fulton, Grant, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Trigg, Union, Wayne, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe

