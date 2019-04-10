Gov. Bevin Includes 58 Counties in Disaster Declaration Request

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is requesting federal assistance for 58 counties impacted by severe weather in February and March. This comes after flooding caused an estimated $41 million in damage and three deaths.

Following counties in the request include: Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Fulton, Grant, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Trigg, Union, Wayne, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe

