Gov. Bevin Concedes Nine Days After Election

Governor Matt Bevin has announced he will not contest the numbers in the recanvass. The result showed that Attorney General Andy Beshear is the new Governor of Kentucky.

“I truly wish the attorney general well,” Bevin said during his press conference.

He official conceded nine days after the election. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said the recanvass did not change the results of the election.

She says Andy Beshear/Jacqueline Coleman received 5,136 more votes than Matt Bevin/Ralph Alvarado in the 2019 Gubernatorial Election.

County-by-county results of the recanvass are available on the Secretary of State’s website.

The State Board of Elections will meet November 21 at 9 a.m. Central for the certification of vote totals. All vote totals remain unofficial until certified by the State Board of Elections.

Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Central in Frankfort.

