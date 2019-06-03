Gov. Bevin Ceremonially Signs Eight Military Focused Bills

Governor Matt Bevin ceremonially signed eight military focused bills Monday at the Boone National Guard Center. The bills, passed by the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly, demonstrate Kentucky’s commitment to veterans, those currently serving and their family members.

The eight bills addressed a range of issues for military families, including the removal of barriers to employment for military spouses. Currently, more than 17,000 active duty spouses reside in Kentucky. These families move every two to three years and often have difficulty building a career.

According to a press release, military spouse unemployment rates have been reported to range from 12-26 percent, and those who are employed receive an average of 25 percent less than their equally qualified counterparts. The financial burden on these families intensifies when they encounter employment barriers, such as inconsistent interstate licensing, fewer employment opportunities, and pay inequality.

The bills signed at the ceremony include:

SB 55 : Adds a veterans-at-risk “Green Alert” to the “Golden Alert” system

: Adds a veterans-at-risk “Green Alert” to the “Golden Alert” system HB 243 : Requires Kentucky State Police to provide personal protection to the Kentucky Medal of Honor recipients at public events and ceremonies

: Requires Kentucky State Police to provide personal protection to the Kentucky Medal of Honor recipients at public events and ceremonies HB 296 : Creates a student loan repayment program for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who will be employed by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs

: Creates a student loan repayment program for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who will be employed by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs HB 316 : Allows service members who receive official orders requiring relocation to terminate or suspend select services without penalty or fee

: Allows service members who receive official orders requiring relocation to terminate or suspend select services without penalty or fee HB 323 : Grants occupational license reciprocity to members of the reserve, National Guard, veterans, and their spouses

: Grants occupational license reciprocity to members of the reserve, National Guard, veterans, and their spouses HB 338 : Gives interview preference for state jobs to service members and their families

: Gives interview preference for state jobs to service members and their families HB 356 : Allows service members, spouses, and dependents to maintain residency status after being accepted or enrolled in a Kentucky public postsecondary institution, if the service member receives official orders to relocate

: Allows service members, spouses, and dependents to maintain residency status after being accepted or enrolled in a Kentucky public postsecondary institution, if the service member receives official orders to relocate HB 399: Allows military families moving into the state on official orders to pre-enroll their children in a school district before obtaining an address

