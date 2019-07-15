Gov. Matt Bevin Calls Special Session to Address Pension Relief Bill

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is calling lawmakers back to Frankfort for a special session to take up another pension relief bill.

The governor rolled out his replacement proposal more than two months ago. It would replace a measure Bevin vetoed in April after the Republican-dominated legislature had ended its regular session.

Bevin says this is the only fiscally responsible plan that provides regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies with a path to a sustainable future.

The session will begin this Friday at 8 a.m.

