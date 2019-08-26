Kentucky
Gov. Bevin Appoints Six New Members to Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board
Governor Matt Bevin has appointed six new members to the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board (KWIB).
The following members were sworn in during the August KWIB meeting:
- Ray Leathers, Shelbyville, Chairman of the Shelby County Industrial Development Foundation Inc.
- Lori Ulrich, Mayslick, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Fleming-Mason Energy
- Dianne Owen, South Fulton, Tenn., Director of Four Rivers Foundation in Hickman, Ky.
- Retired U.S. Army Col. Curtis J. Carson, Ashland, Senior Vice President of Braidy Industries
- Keith Sparks, Grayson, Project Manager at Enerfab
- Kurtis Mishler, Louisville, Partner at AxiomOne
KWIB is a business and industry-led advisory workforce development board that acts as a vehicle to reposition the workforce system and establish a strategic direction for workforce development in the Commonwealth.
Courtesy of the Commonwealth of Kentucky