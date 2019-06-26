Gov. Bevin Announces State Salary Adjustments

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced changes to the state salary schedule while visiting the state capitol on Wednesday.

This is the first time the Kentucky salary schedule has been adjusted in more than a decade. Governor Bevin, along with representatives from the personnel cabinet and the Justice and Public Safety cabinet announced the changes on Wednesday to recruit and retain Kentucky state workers.

The adjustment would increase the midpoint wage in the state’s salary schedule. If a governor agency or department has room in the budget, an employee’s salary can be increased if it’s below the midpoint wage.

Agencies would need to go through an approval process with the personnel secretary and state budget director to obtain the increase.

The state’s department of corrections will be the first agency to utilize the new schedule starting with parole and probation officer salaries.

Comments

comments