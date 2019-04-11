Gov. Bevin Administration Issues Subpoenas Related to Teachers Absences

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet has issued subpoenas to three school districts. They’re asking for the names of teachers who called in sick on the day of the protests at the state capitol.

It also seeks any documentation that teachers provided they were sick, including doctors’ notes. The cabinet also wants copies of the district’s sick leave policies and copies of records in which district officials discussed the decision to close schools due to sickouts.

In late February and early March, teachers from around the state called out sick to rally in Frankfort where lawmakers were discussing several education-related measures. The sickouts forced some districts to shut down a few days which governor Matt Bevin criticized.

During a radio interview, Gov. Bevin said he knew nothing about the subpoenas causing more concern about why he wasn’t aware of what the labor cabinet was doing.

In late March, he said he had “no intention” of punishing teachers, but that districts should investigate to determine if discipline was warranted.

