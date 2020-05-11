CoronavirusKentucky
Gov. Beshear Warns Kentuckians of Utility Scams
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a scam alert warning Kentuckian of utility-related scams circulating through the state.
According to Beshear, disconnections for non-payment and fees for late-payments have been halted by the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
Anyone threatening to cut off your electricity during the COVID-19 emergency is likely a scammer and should be disregarded, Gov. Beshear said.
To help lower your chances of falling victim to a scam, use the following tips.
- Know your utility services cannot be disconnected at this time for nonpayment
- If you receive a call from someone pretending to be your utility representative:
- Hang up! Do not give them personal or financial information
- Call the publicly listed number for the utility company to verify your account status
- If you are making a payment to your utility company during this time:
- Double-check that you are on the correct website, and not a fake replica, before submitting credit card or banking information.
Kentuckians who suspect they have been contacted by a scammer should call the Consumer Protection Hotline at: 1-888-432-9257.