Gov. Beshear Urges for More Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is urging residents, organizations, and businesses to donate more personal protective equipment for frontline workers in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beshear says his administration is making constant efforts to purchase more PPE but has faced significant challenges.

PPE donations are also being accepted at all 16 Kentucky State Police posts across the commonwealth and at Transportation Cabinet offices in Louisville and Lexington.

All donations can be made here or by using a new hotline service 1-833-GIVE PPE.

As of April 6, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky has reached 1,008.

