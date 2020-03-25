Gov. Beshear Underlines COVID-19 Guidelines After “Coronavirus Party” Attendee Tests Positive

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the Commonwealth on Tuesday, announcing more cases of the coronavirus throughout the Bluegrass State, while also stressing the importance of guidelines put into place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 after announcing a positive case in someone who attended a “coronavirus party.”

“I do want to say that we still have folks that aren’t following the recommendations – and that ultimately hurts all of us,” Gov. Beshear began.

“I want to say, without identifying which one, we have a positive case today from someone who attended a coronavirus party… And this is the part, where I, the person that tells everybody to be calm, have to remain calm myself. Because anyone who goes to something like this may think that they are indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one who they are going to hurt,” Kentucky’s governor continued.

Gov. Beshear called on Kentuckians to forgive, but not forget.

“This is one that makes me mad. And it should make you mad,” said Gov. Beshear. “We should forgive that person, but no more of these, anywhere, statewide, ever, for any reason.”

“We are battling for the health, and even the lives of our parents, and our grandparents. Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We ought to be much better than that,” Gov. Beshear said.

