Gov. Beshear to Sign Bill Allowing School Resource Officers to Carry Firearms

School resource officers will be able to carry firearms while on duty under a new bill.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday plans to sign Senate Bill 8 into law. The bill is meant to protect students against school shootings. Supporters of the legislation say it will ensure that police are prepared to return fire in the event of a school shooting.

But the measure is controversial, especially in Jefferson County Public Schools, where there are talks of allowing officers to carry firearms while on duty.

Opposers of the bill raised concerns that armed police in schools will put minority youth at risk of entering the criminal justice system and that the bill will strip the school board of its authority to determine the best course of action for JCPS. They also worry that armed police in schools will hurt minority students’ sense of belonging in schools.

SB 8 cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Jan. 27.

