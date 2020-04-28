Gov. Beshear Shares 10 Rules to Reopening a Business

As Kentucky begins the first phase of restarting the economy, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday revealed a 10-point plan to help businesses reopen safely:

Under Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work plan, the 10 rules to reopening a business are:

Continue telework where possible

Phased return to work

Onsite temperature/health checks

Universal masks and other necessary PPE

Close common areas

Enforce social distancing

Limit face-to-face meetings

Sanitizer/hand wash stations

Special accommodations

Testing plan

Starting Monday, Kentucky began phase one of the Health at Work plan, starting with the reopening of hospitals and health services.

