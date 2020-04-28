CoronavirusKentucky
Gov. Beshear Shares 10 Rules to Reopening a Business
As Kentucky begins the first phase of restarting the economy, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday revealed a 10-point plan to help businesses reopen safely:
Under Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work plan, the 10 rules to reopening a business are:
- Continue telework where possible
- Phased return to work
- Onsite temperature/health checks
- Universal masks and other necessary PPE
- Close common areas
- Enforce social distancing
- Limit face-to-face meetings
- Sanitizer/hand wash stations
- Special accommodations
- Testing plan
Starting Monday, Kentucky began phase one of the Health at Work plan, starting with the reopening of hospitals and health services.
Related content: