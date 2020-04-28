CoronavirusKentucky

Gov. Beshear Shares 10 Rules to Reopening a Business

As Kentucky begins the first phase of restarting the economy, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday revealed a 10-point plan to help businesses reopen safely:

Under Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work plan, the 10 rules to reopening a business are:

  • Continue telework where possible
  • Phased return to work
  • Onsite temperature/health checks
  • Universal masks and other necessary PPE
  • Close common areas
  • Enforce social distancing
  • Limit face-to-face meetings
  • Sanitizer/hand wash stations
  • Special accommodations
  • Testing plan

Starting Monday, Kentucky began phase one of the Health at Work plan, starting with the reopening of hospitals and health services.

