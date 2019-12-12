Gov. Beshear Restores Felons Voting Rights

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear made history by restoring voting rights for thousands of felons.

Governor Beshear signed an executive order, giving at least 100 thousand felons the right to vote again.

The measure covers any nonviolent offender who has paid all court restitution and completed their sentences.

Governor Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear, left office with an executive order in place – but former governor Bevin overturned it before it took effect.

