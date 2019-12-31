Gov. Beshear Rescinds Former Labor Cabinet’s Stance on Teacher “Sickouts”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is showcasing his support for teachers’ rights by rescinding the former administration’s stance on ‘sickouts’.

Beshear said, after an investigation last year by the former Labor Cabinet, that nearly 1,000 teachers were wrongly accused of violating the laws and were threatened with civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.

A letter from Beshear’s Labor Cabinet Secretary, says teachers were exercising constitutional rights to rights to speech, petition, and assembly and not engaged in a dispute with their employers concerning the terms of their employment.

“We are rescinding the prior administration’s stance to make clear that our teachers and educators never broke the law and are welcome in Frankfort,” said Gov. Beshear. “In order to do what is best for our public education system and each student, we must respect each other and find ways to work together.”

To read a copy of the letter, click here.

