Gov. Beshear Recommends All Kentucky Schools Stop in-Person Classes

Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Thursday afternoon on the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky.

Beshear recommended that all Kentucky schools stop in-person classes for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.

Gov. Beshear also said in the press conference that there are two more COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. One in Jefferson County and another in Fayette County. That brings the state total to 10 cases.

He did say more confirmed cases could be coming as state labs complete tests.

The attorney general’s office is also monitoring price gouging related to COVID-19. You can report price hikes by calling the attorney general’s hotline at 1-888-432-9257.

