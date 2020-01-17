Gov. Beshear Outlines Need for Criminal Justice Reforms

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear outlined the need for criminal justice reforms, saying the state’s prison costs and populations are surging while the state’s infrastructure is crumbling. This ahead of Gov. Beshears plan to outline his two-year budget priorities on Jan. 28.

Gov. Beshear said that the existing locations of the state’s institutions are also not sustainable.

“Criminal justice reform is not just the right thing to do, but we must do it based on our current reality and on our budget,” said Gov. Beshear. “The reality is that this session we can have robust, non-partisan dialogue and then move forward in a real and meaningful way to address our issues.”

According to Gov. Beshear, the state’s incarceration population has increased by 40% since fiscal year 2004. Estimated cost increases to maintain corrections operations through fiscal year 2022 is over $115 million.

He also said that the state has lost 1,269 medium-security beds since 2016 due to crumbling infrastructure. The Kentucky State Reformatory alone lost 995 beds.

Other states have had successful criminal justice reform while reducing their crime rates and Gov. Beshear wants to see criminal justice reform in Kentucky that produces those same results.

During Gov. Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address, he said that Kentucky has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country, and though Kentucky is not more violent, more people are imprisoned which affects Kentucky’s status and future as money is pulled from other critical needs like education and health care.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. EST, Gov. Beshear will outline his two-year budget priorities, which will focus on education, the safety of children and healthcare. The budget plan will also include revenue growth and efficiencies, along with conservative measures and reduced liabilities.

“The state and our children have suffered enough because of lack of school workers and cuts to education,” said Gov. Beshear. “We cannot cut any more bone and we must find limited ways to reinvest.”

