Gov. Beshear Outlines Face Mask Protocol in Kentucky

During a live press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said starting May 11, Kentuckians should be wearing a mask when out in public.

While there won’t be any penalties for not wearing a mask, Beshear urged Kentuckians to wear masks when going to the grocery store, into any place of business or any place where social distancing of keeping at least six-feet apart might be broken.

In addition, businesses will have the option to not serve anyone who’s not wearing a mask.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, displayed a variety of available mask designs and showed proper use.

Officials also showed viewers how to make your own mask with household items like bandannas and rubber bands.

