CoronavirusKentucky

Gov. Beshear Outlines Face Mask Protocol in Kentucky

Tyrone Morris 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

During a live press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said starting May 11, Kentuckians should be wearing a mask when out in public.

While there won’t be any penalties for not wearing a mask, Beshear urged Kentuckians to wear masks when going to the grocery store, into any place of business or any place where social distancing of keeping at least six-feet apart might be broken.

In addition, businesses will have the option to not serve anyone who’s not wearing a mask.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, displayed a variety of available mask designs and showed proper use.

Officials also showed viewers how to make your own mask with household items like bandannas and rubber bands.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close