Gov. Beshear Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Gov. Andy Beshear is directing that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday, May 15 in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Back in 1962, Congress designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

At this time, flags at state office buildings are at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians killed by COVID-19. The flags will remain at half-staff until further notice.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout Kentucky to participate

