Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced Tuesday that Kentucky Skills U, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, will waive testing fees for Kentuckians seeking to earn a GED.

The fee for a GED is one of the most common barriers for adults seeking an education. With more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED® or high school diploma, EWDC allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers associated with GED® attainment, which is $120 for all four courses in Kentucky.

Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as education secretary, also attended the press conference.

As a teacher, I know there is no greater way to positively change a person’s economic situation than lifting their level of education. This announcement signifies our commitment to education.^JC Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman Waive Testing Fees for GED® – https://t.co/vWiFFptf7l — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) January 7, 2020

The GED Ready test is available at no cost through Kentucky Skills U or individuals may take the test online at ged.com for a fee.

For more information, click here or text MYGED to 74700 to connect with Kentucky Skills U center near you.

