Gov. Beshear, Lawmakers Propose Bill That Would Drive Down Insulin Costs

Kentucky lawmakers are being urged to pass a bill that would drive down insulin costs. Governor Andy Beshear and a bipartisan group of legislators gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday pushing for the change.

The price of insulin has tripled over the last decade without any significant change to the product. While companies pay $2 to $7 to manufacture a single vial, Kentuckians hit hardest may be forced to pay more than $1,000 a month for their lifesaving supply.

“Health care is a human right, but tragically right now there are far too many Kentuckians who are at risk of losing their life or permanently damaging their health because they cannot afford their daily supply of insulin,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This is unacceptable and dangerous and lawmakers can act by immediately passing legislation to help thousands of fellow Kentuckians. Let’s let Kentucky be one of the first to act. We need to cap insulin costs because it’s the right thing to do.”

State Reps. Patti Minter and Danny Bentley are sponsors of House Bill 12, which would cap the cost-sharing requirements for prescription insulin at $100 per 30-day supply.

“I pre-filed in June because I know firsthand the struggle diabetics face,” said Rep. Bentley of Russell. “We have made big strides in our work to make quality health care more accessible, particularly with the passage of Kevin’s Law last session. However, we still have a great deal left to accomplish. As a diabetic and a pharmacist, I am appalled that a pharmaceutical company expects individuals to pay hundreds of dollars for insulin when it costs just a small fraction of that to manufacture. I think we have to recognize that there is a difference between making a profit and exploiting a great need.”

Last year, the governor of Colorado signed a bill that caps co-payments of the lifesaving medication at $100 a month for insured patients. Illinois became the second U.S. state to cap the price of life-saving insulin last month after their governor signed a bill into law. Other states, including Tennessee, are considering similar bills in 2020.

During his State of the Commonwealth last month, Gov. Beshear talked about the bipartisan legislation and pointed out that a Kentucky lawmaker is among those who have rationed insulin.

