Gov. Beshear Joins Advocates, Survivors During Human Trafficking Awareness Month

In an effort to prevent human trafficking, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear invited advocates and survivors of human trafficking to the Capitol rotunda Tuesday to recognize Human Trafficking Awareness month, which is the month of January.

“In Kentucky, everyone should be safe and our communities should be free of the hideous crime of human trafficking,” said Gov. Beshear. “As Attorney General, I was honored to work with so many passionate advocates and survivors to help fight trafficking – and as governor, I commit to do the same. We will not stop until we end trafficking and we must all work together to do so.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also spoke on the subject, saying, “Our office is committed to being a voice for the voiceless by doing all we can to prevent and end human trafficking. We cannot allow one person to be lost to the scourge of human trafficking, and I will fight every day to ensure that victims are given a voice and that those who choose to engage in this evil are prosecuted.”

Before leaving the Office of the Attorney General, Gov. Beshear helped ensure that The Samaritan Women’s traveling Encounter Exhibit, which animates a deeper understanding of the issue of domestic sex trafficking, would be at the Capitol this month. The exhibit includes facts and statistics about sex trafficking in America, in Kentucky specifically, and a real-life story of the recruitment of a teen into the world of exploitation and trafficking.

The Samaritan Women’s traveling Encounter Exhibit will be located on the Capitol campus through Jan. 11. The exhibit, brought to Kentucky by the Child Victims’ Trust Fund, contains sensitive, mature, subject matter.

“Human trafficking victims remain enslaved because this crime thrives in secrecy and silence,” said Jeanne L. Allert, founder and Executive Director of The Samaritan Women. “We need public awareness to help dismantle that system of oppression, increase victim identification and improve referral to services. The Samaritan Women is honored to partner with the governor’s efforts to bring about an end to this evil trade, in Kentucky and across our nation.”

The leaders of two Louisville-based survivor-led organizations that Gov. Beshear worked with over the past four years in the Office of the Attorney General attended the event to lend their voice to increasing awareness.

In honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation during the event Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear also reminds Kentuckians of the legal duty to report suspicions of children involved in the commercial sex trade to the Department for Community Based Services at 1-877-KYSAFE1 and to local law enforcement.

Other concerns about possible trafficking activities should be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

To learn more about the signs of human trafficking click here.

