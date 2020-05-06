Gov. Beshear Issues New Travel Ban for Kentucky

There is a new travel ban for Kentucky that mirrors the guidance of neighbor states.

During a live press conference Wednesday, Gov. Beshear issued a new executive order that continues to ban anyone with a positive or presumptively positive case of COVID-19 from entering Kentucky, except as ordered for medical treatment. It also keeps in place requirements of social distancing on public transportation.

The ban mirrors the state of Ohio’s travel ban, a ruling which was issued by a judge.

Those traveling from out of state into Kentucky and staying are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Basically, the court said, ‘We think Ohio’s is fine. We think yours should be more like Ohio’s,’” Beshear said. “So we’ve issued one today that’s just like Ohio’s. That’s what the court says will work, so that’s what we’ll do.”

